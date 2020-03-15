Global Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.79% from 2018 to 2025

Global Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

What is Electric Vehicle?

An electric vehicle, which is also known as an EV, is a vehicle that uses more than one electric motors or traction motors for propulsion. An electric vehicle can be powered through a collector system by electricity from off-vehicle sources or can be self-contained as well. Electrical vehicles are self-contained through electric generators (to convert fuel to electricity), solar panels or a battery. Types of electric vehicles include passenger cars (PC) as well as commercial vehicles (CV), these include road and rail vehicles, surface and underwater vessels and more.

There are several benefits to the electric vehicles such as the eco-friendliness of the vehicles, the low maintenance required for the upkeep of the vehicles as well as the overall reduction in the noise pollution. These factors are driving the electric vehicle market. Factors such as the requirement for recharge points (which are found sparely in some areas) as well as the high initial cost is restraining the market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Electric Vehicle Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Electric Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Electric Vehicle Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as BMW, Ford, Honda, Continental, ZF, Schaeffler, Volvo, Daimler, Tesla Motors, Nissan Motor, BYD Auto, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Toyota. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Electric Vehicle Market , By Component

• Overview

• EV Battery Cells & Packs

• On-Board Charger

• Infotainment System

• Instrument Cluster

Global Electric Vehicle Market , By Propulsion Type

• Overview

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type

• Overview

• Passenger Cars (PC)

• Commercial Vehicles (CV)

Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Charging Station Type

• Overview

• Normal Charging

• Super Charging

• Inductive Charging (Wireless Charging)

Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Installation Type

• Overview

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Electric Vehicle Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

