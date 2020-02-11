Global Electric Two-wheeler Market 2019 – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2025

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Electric Two-wheeler Market Research Report 2019”.

Electric two-wheelers are plug-in electric vehicles powered by electricity stored on board in a rechargeable battery used for driving of one or more electric motors. Electric two-wheelers have lower operating costs compared to the conventional ICE vehicles with performance alike. Also, these vehicles also help in saving costs related to fuel, spark plug change, and oil filter replacements coupled with their minimalistic design characteristics have resulted in low maintenance costs.

The advent of increased greenhouse and carbon emissions is expected to contribute to the adoption of electric scooters over the next years. E-transportation has become an eco-friendly alternative with growing pressure to reduce the carbon footprint across the globe. Factors such as an increase in fuel costs and maintenance of fuel-powered vehicles are expected to have positive impact on the industry growth.

This report focuses on Electric Two-wheeler volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Two-wheeler market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

AIMA

Yadea

Sunra

BYVIN

TAILG

Lvyuan

Incalcu

Lvjia

Lima

Supaq

Bodo

Slane

OPAI

Xiaodao Ebike

Birdie Electric

Gamma

Mingjia

Qianxi Vehicle

Electric Motorcycles

Electric Scooters

The worldwide market for Electric Two-wheeler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Electric Two-wheeler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

<14 yrs

14-35 yrs

36-60 yrs

>60 yrs

North America

Europe

China

Japan

