Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market 2019 : Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

Welded pipes are pipes that have welded seam across their length. Electric resistance welding (ERW) is one of the many processes of manufacturing welded metal pipes. This process is used to manufacture pipes and tubes with lower wall thickness. In ERW, a flat strip of the metal is passed through a series of rollers to mold them in a cylindrical shape. This cylindrical shaped pipe is then welded by passing a high frequency electric stream between the edges and forcing them together to make a bond.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute key share of the market during the forecast period. The ERW pipes & tubes market in Asia Pacific also estimated to expand at a considerable pace owing to the increase in demand for these pipes & tubes in infrastructure & construction and automotive sectors in the region. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region of the ERW pipes & tubes market during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for these in the oil & gas industry.

The global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

EVRAZ North America

Northwest Pipe Company

TMK IPSCO

Welspun

Wheatland Tube Company

ChelPipe

Techint Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure Tubing

Standard Pipes

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Mining

