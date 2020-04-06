In this report, the Global Electric Radiators Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electric Radiators Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electric radiators are quite compact and can be easily fitted into small and narrow rooms. Some of the radiators are using liquid coolants such as mineral oils in order to produce heat. The electric current heats up the heating element, which subsequently heats the oil inside the radiator. There are no associated risks to using oil based radiators, whereas these electric appliances are tightened hermetically in order to prevent oil leakage. In addition to this, most of the radiators are equipped with a safety system that protects the radiator from overheating.

The amount of heat that is generated by an electric radiator is controlled by a thermostat installed within the radiator itself. Nevertheless, the radiator can be purchased without a thermostat, which will make it easier to integrate it into the house’s central heating system connecting it to a boiler or to a heat pump, and be run from a common remote control post.

For centuries, people have been in a constant search for finding new ways to provide heat to their households, from big traditional fireplaces and large radiators to cost-efficient central heating systems. Since their first emergence on the market, the electric radiators have gone through a series of technical improvements, and what used to be a bulky, heavy and an expensive ‘metal beast’, is now a cost efficient and reliable electric heater with an improved temperature control.

To a great extent, electric radiators resemble the conventional water-based radiators. The difference lies in the fact that the former ones are using electric power instead of water for producing heat. The heat is released once electricity is passed through the radiator’s heating element – an electrical resistor; thus, it can be stated that these radiators convert electricity into heat.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tesy

King Electric

Fischer

Eskimo

Dimplex

Technotherm

Noirot

AIRELEC

Irsap

Haverland

Elnur

GREE

Midea

SINGFUN

DYSON

AUX

Royalstar

AUCMA

CHIGO

Haier

Lucht Elektroheizung GmbH & Co. KG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type I

Fan Heaters

Convection Radiators

Infrared Radiators

Oil-Based Electric Radiators

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Applications

Industrial & Infrastructure Buildings

