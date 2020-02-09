Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market 2018: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

Automotive Electronic Power Steering System is a very popular steering system, a power steering system that directly relies on the motor to provide auxiliary torque; Currently, most of the vehicle are installed the electronic power steering system, and the electronic power steering system can reduce about 5% fuel consumption.

The global consumption of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 62 million units in 2016, the CAGR is 8%, the Europe is the largest production region, it occupies about26% market share in 2016, the North America occupies about 18% market share, the JPandKR occupies about 18.6% market share, the China occupies about 21.1% market share;

The average price of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 323 per unit, the price shows downstream trend, the gross margin is about 21.78% in 2015, it has the similar trend with price;

In the future, the total install ratio will still have increase trend, and it will have great influence on the reduce of fuel consumption.

This report studies the global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Power Steering System (EPS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Electric-Power-Steering-System-EPS-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

JTEKT

Bosch

NSK

Nexteer

ZF

Mobis

Showa

Thyssenkrupp

Mando

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/542980

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

C-EPS

P-EPS

R-EPS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/542980

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Power Steering System (EPS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Power Steering System (EPS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook