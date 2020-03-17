Global Electric Mop Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

The Electric Mop Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. An electric mop is a floor sweeping and mopping equipment which works on electricity. It is an alternative to the traditional sweeping and mopping technique. Electric mop consists of a cleaning pad, cleaning solution tank, power cord, and a handle. Cleaning pads of electric mops are washable and reusable. The handle on the mop is easy to maneuver. Electric mops come with both soft and scrub cleaning pads for cleaning and scrubbing floors. These mops are available with a wide range of features that differ from manufacturer to manufacturer. The cost of the equipment also varies based on its features. Increase in purchasing power of individuals, ease of operation and increasing demand of electric mops in both commercial and residential sectors are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand for cordless electric mops is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, presence of counterfeit products is one of the major restraining factors of the market during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Electric Mop Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

Black&Decker

Haan

Karcher

Bisseil

Fmart

Shinil

Haier

KingBest

Kunne

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Flat Type

Spiral Type

Others

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Electric Mop Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Electric Mop Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Electric Mop Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Electric Mop Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Electric Mop Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Electric Mop Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Electric Mop Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Black&Decker

8.3.1.1. Overview

8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.3.1.3. Summary

8.3.1.4. Recent Developments

8.3.2. Haan

8.3.3. Karcher

8.3.4. Bisseil

8.3.5. Fmart

8.3.6. Shinil

8.3.7. Haier

8.3.8. KingBest

8.3.9. Kunne

Chapter 9. Research Process

Continuous…

