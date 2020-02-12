Global Electric Locomotive Engines Market Report grow at CAGR of 3.65%: Market Analysis, Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2021

Global Electric Locomotive Engines Market research is provided on major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, Market Sales in terms of Value and Volume, Emerging Opportunities, Market Growth Trends, Factors Driving this Market, threats associated with them and market performance of Key Vendors along with Key Regions. This research will help you out to determine how the market will evolve, to make confident decisions to capture new opportunities. The insights of Market over past 5 years and a forecast until 2021 is provided. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Electric Locomotive Engines market to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Increasing number of passengers and freight volumes drive the electric locomotive engines market in various regions. Rising concerns regarding pollution and declining air quality have pushed government bodies and private stakeholders to upgrade from diesel-electric locomotives to energy-efficient and non-polluting electric locomotives. In terms of speed and reliability, electric locomotives are more efficient than their diesel-electric counterparts.

Market analysts forecast the global electric locomotive engines market to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Increasing preference for non-polluting and energy-efficient transport.

Rising preference for road transport for passenger mobility.

Emergence of hydrogen-powered locomotive engines.

ALSTOM, China CNR, Siemens, CAF, MITSUI & CoLtd (MITSUI), Å KODA AUTO, and Talgo.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Chapter 1 Overview of Electric Locomotive Engines Market

Chapter 2 Global Electric Locomotive Engines Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Electric Locomotive Engines Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Electric Locomotive Engines Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers

Chapter 11 Electric Locomotive Engines Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Electric Locomotive Engines Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Electric Locomotive Engines Market

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Electric Locomotive Engines Market

