Global Electric Linear Actuators Sales Market Report 2019

Electric Linear Actuators are electrically powered, mechanical devices consisting of motors, linear guides, and drive mechanisms, which are used to convert electrical energy into linear displacement through mechanical transmission, electro-magnetism, or thermal expansion to provide straight line push/pull motion. Key specifications include the intended application, drive type, motor type, the mounting configuration, as well as other physical dimensions and electrical characteristics. Electric linear actuators are used primarily in automation applications when a machine component, tool, etc. requires a controlled movement to a particular position. They are used in a wide range of industries where linear positioning is needed. The actuators are driven by several means including ball or lead screws, belts, or voice coils, among others. Typical applications include opening and closing dampers, locking doors, braking machine motions, etc.

The Major sales regions of Electric Linear Actuators are China, India, Southeast Asia which accounted for about 80.43% of production market share in 2018. China is the largest consumption region with a market share of 46.79% in 2018.Electric Linear Actuators manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are THK, IAI, Parker, TiMOTION, LINAK, accounting for 43.05 percent revenue market share in 2018.

In 2018, AC Electric Linear Actuators accounted for a major share of 64% in the Asia-Pacific Electric Linear Actuators market. And this product segment is poised to reach 954 M USD by 2025 from 700 M USD in 2018.

In Electric Linear Actuators market, Industrial segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 5806 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.39% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Electric Linear Actuators will be promising in the Industrial field in the next couple of years.

