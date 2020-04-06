Global Electric Linear Actuators Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Electric Linear Actuators market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electric Linear Actuators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electric Linear Actuators are electrically powered, mechanical devices consisting of motors, linear guides, and drive mechanisms, which are used to convert electrical energy into linear displacement through mechanical transmission, electro-magnetism, or thermal expansion to provide straight line push/pull motion. Key specifications include the intended application, drive type, motor type, the mounting configuration, as well as other physical dimensions and electrical characteristics. Electric linear actuators are used primarily in automation applications when a machine component, tool, etc. requires a controlled movement to a particular position. They are used in a wide range of industries where linear positioning is needed. The actuators are driven by several means including ball or lead screws, belts, or voice coils, among others. Typical applications include opening and closing dampers, locking doors, braking machine motions, etc.

The Major sales regions of Electric Linear Actuators are China, India, Southeast Asia which accounted for about 80.43% of production market share in 2018. China is the largest consumption region with a market share of 46.79% in 2018.Electric Linear Actuators manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are THK, IAI, Parker, TiMOTION, LINAK, accounting for 43.05 percent revenue market share in 2018.

The Electric Linear Actuators market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Linear Actuators.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Electric Linear Actuators, presents the global Electric Linear Actuators market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Electric Linear Actuators capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Electric Linear Actuators by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

In 2018, AC Electric Linear Actuators accounted for a major share of 64% in the Asia-Pacific Electric Linear Actuators market. And this product segment is poised to reach 954 M USD by 2025 from 700 M USD in 2018.

