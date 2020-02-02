Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market Analysis to Grow at a High CAGR over Period 2018-2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The objectives of compiling this business intelligence study have been to introduce the current scenario of the global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing market and its future prospects. Consequently, the report provides detailed information pertaining to factors that will determine the prosperity of the market as well as curtail its growth prospects during the forecast period of 2018-2025. The report intends to forecast the size of the market, throws light on dynamics such as trends, drivers, and challenges.

The electric lighting equipment manufacturing industry comprise establishments manufacturing electric lamp bulbs and lighting fixtures for residential, institutional, commercial, Industry and automotive purposes. Some products manufactured by this industry include are lamp bulbs such as automotive lighting, decorative bulbs, halogen bulbs, mercury halide bulbs etc. and their components. Electric lighting fixtures includes products ranging from simple table lamp fixtures to underwater lighting fixtures.

Major lighting companies are integrating lighting fixtures with IoT technology to enable remote user control and for controlling lighting in office, work environment and city infrastructure. IoT technology is widely being used in homes and work places to integrate and control internal and external light fixtures. Beacons, which are small bluetooth radio transmitters that give signals to other devices, are used to enable wireless lighting control and broadcast the location of fixtures.

In 2018, the global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

Panasonic

Koninklijke Philips

Eaton

OSRAM

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Back Lighting

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Institutional

Commercial

Industry

Automotive

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Manufacturers

Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

