Global Electric hoist Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Electric Hoist is a mechanical device with electricity power-sources for lifting material, typically consisting of a rope or chain around a drum or wheel lift, and a hook for attaching payload. The basic electric hoist has two important characteristics to define it: Lifting medium and power type.

China and USA are the o dominant producer regions of electric hoist; the production of electric hoist respectively is 423 K Units and 458 K Units in 2015, according about 24.86% and 26.92% of the total amount. China and USA are also the biggest consumer of electric hoist, with the consumption market share of about 19.61% and 27.78% in 2015. Europe is the second largest production area, with the market share of 20.58% in 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.

Leading players in hoist industry are Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex, Konecranes. Kito is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 18.53% share of the market. Li An Machinery is the leader player in China, with the market share of about 1.51% in 2015.

By application, Construction Sites accounted for the largest market with about 28.33% of the global volume for electric hoist in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. With over 23.39% share in the global electric hoist market, the Marinas & Shipyards was the second largest application market for global electric hoist in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a slightly low CAGR of 4.12%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

The electric price of hoist is lower year by year from 1274 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1189 USD/Unit in 2015. The product profit margin is about 29.72% in 2015, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Global Electric hoist market size will increase to 2150 Million US$ by 2025, from 1630 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric hoist.

This report researches the worldwide Electric hoist market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Electric hoist breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kito

Terex

Hitachi Industrial

Columbus McKinnon

Konecranes

Street Crane

Ingersoll Rand

ABUS

Imer International

TOYO

Gorbel

DAESAN

Milwaukee Tool

VERLINDE

LIFTKET

Li An Machinery

DL Heavy Industry

Nanyang Kairui

Jiangsu Jiali

Niukelun

Chi Zong Machine

TBM

Chongqing Shanyan

Cheng Day

Shanghai Yiying

Beijing Lingying

Shanghai Shuangdiao

Electric hoist Breakdown Data by Type

Electric Chain Hoist

Electric Wire Hoist

Other Electric Hoist

Electric hoist Breakdown Data by Application

Factories

Construction Sites

Marinas & Shipyards

Mining & Excavating Operation

Warehouse

Others

Electric hoist Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Electric hoist Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Electric hoist Manufacturers

Electric hoist Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Electric hoist Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Electric hoist Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric hoist Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric hoist Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electric Chain Hoist

1.4.3 Electric Wire Hoist

1.4.4 Other Electric Hoist

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric hoist Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Factories

1.5.3 Construction Sites

1.5.4 Marinas & Shipyards

1.5.5 Mining & Excavating Operation

1.5.6 Warehouse

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric hoist Production

2.1.1 Global Electric hoist Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Electric hoist Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Electric hoist Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Electric hoist Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Electric hoist Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Electric hoist Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Kito

8.1.1 Kito Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Electric hoist

8.1.4 Electric hoist Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Terex

8.2.1 Terex Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Electric hoist

8.2.4 Electric hoist Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Hitachi Industrial

8.3.1 Hitachi Industrial Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Electric hoist

8.3.4 Electric hoist Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Columbus McKinnon

8.4.1 Columbus McKinnon Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Electric hoist

8.4.4 Electric hoist Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Konecranes

8.5.1 Konecranes Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Electric hoist

8.5.4 Electric hoist Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Street Crane

8.6.1 Street Crane Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Electric hoist

8.6.4 Electric hoist Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Ingersoll Rand

8.7.1 Ingersoll Rand Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Electric hoist

8.7.4 Electric hoist Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 ABUS

8.8.1 ABUS Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Electric hoist

8.8.4 Electric hoist Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Imer International

8.9.1 Imer International Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Electric hoist

8.9.4 Electric hoist Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 TOYO

8.10.1 TOYO Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Electric hoist

8.10.4 Electric hoist Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

