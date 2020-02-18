Global Electric Guitar Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Electric Guitar Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Electric guitars are a type of guitars in which strumming the strings themselves is not the primary source of the sound. Rather, the vibrations caused by the movement of the strings are captured and magnified electronically in order to produce a louder output. The sound of an electric guitar can also be electrically modified, since an electrical representation of the vibration of the string is produced in electric guitars. This can then be modulated with the help of dials and other controls on the electric guitar as well as pedals. This is the primary factor distinguishing electric guitars from acoustic guitars; the sound produced by the latter comes directly from the vibration of the strings and thus can’t be modulated electronically.

United States electric guitar market size was valued at around USD 373.59 million in 2016. APAC countries such as China, India, and South Korea currently have a low penetration rate but are expected to emerge as an attractive opportunity for vendors to venture during this period. The region is predicted to emerge as the fastest growing markets for electric guitars globally

The global Electric Guitar industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is relatively low. The four largest operators account for about 65.11% of total industry revenue in 2016. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures.

The increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and high standards of living have motivated individuals to spend more on leisure activities. It has led to a rise in the sales of musical instruments such as guitars, pianos, and keyboards. To capitalize on the market demand, vendors are predicted to focus more on the frequent changes in consumer preferences presented by the market. Established vendors are likely to scale up their investments in branding and expanding their collection of existing electric guitars, as well as acquiring new players.

The global Electric Guitar market is valued at 460 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Electric Guitar market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Electric Guitar in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electric Guitar in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Electric Guitar market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Electric Guitar market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Gibson

Fender

Yamaha

Ibanez

ESP

CORT

Epiphone

Squier

PRS

SCHECTER

Jackson

Peavey

Washburn

Taylor

Farida

Karl Höfner

Market size by Product

Solid Body

Semi-Hollow Body

Hollow Body

Market size by End User

Professional Performance

Learning and Training

Individual Amateurs

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Electric Guitar market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric Guitar market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electric Guitar companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Electric Guitar submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Guitar are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electric Guitar market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

