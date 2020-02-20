Global Electric Forklift market size demand top companies industry analysis and forecasts to 2024.

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Electric Forklift Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 135 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Electric Forklift refers to a powered industrial truck used to lift and move materials short distances, which is powered by electricity. Majority of electric forklifts are powered by batteries, which are used as source power to drive the motor driving motor and hydraulic systems to travel and load and unload operations.

Compared with internal combustion forklifts, electric forklifts have advantages such as less pollution, easier to operate and higher energy efficiency. Along with the development of economy and the enhancement of environmental protection consciousness, the industry of electric forklift has experienced a rapid growth.

This comprehensive Electric Forklift Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Electric Forklift industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 62.62% of the revenue market.

Europe occupied 28.76% of the sales market in 2015. It is followed by North America and China, which respectively account for around 24.89% and 17.68% of the global total industry. Japan had a bit smaller sales market than those areas, which took about 16.98% of the global sales volume in 2015.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Electric Forklift producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The worldwide market for Electric Forklift is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 19600 million US$ in 2024, from 14300 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Electric Forklift in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toyota,Kion Group AG,Jungheinrich AG,Hyster-Yale Materials Handling,Crown Equipment,Mitsubishi Nichiyu,UniCarriers Corp,Komatsu,Anhui Heli,Clark Material Handling Company,Hangcha,Doosan Industrial Vehicles,Hyundai Heavy Industries,Combilift Ltd,Lonking,Tailift Group,Hubtex,Hytsu Group,Godrej and Boyce.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electric Counterbalance Forklift Trucks

Electric Pallet Trucks

Electric Reach Trucks

Electric Stackers

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Factory

Harbor

Airport

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Electric Forklift market.

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Forklift product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Forklift, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Forklift in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electric Forklift competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electric Forklift breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electric Forklift market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Forklift sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

