Global Electric Fence Market Driving Force Analysis Report 2019

This report studies the Electric Fence market. Electric fence systems are used to control a wide variety of animals. A typical electric fence is a psychological barrier that keeps farm animals in and wild animals out, even over long distances. The animal will touch the electric fence and become “trained” not to go near the fence.

In the last several years, global market of Electric Fence developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.3%. In 2017, global revenue of Electric Fence is nearly 320.74 M USD; the actual production is about 702 K Unit.

The classification of Electric Fence includes Permanent Fence and Portable Fence, and the proportion of Permanent Fence in 2017 is about 75%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Electric Fence is widely used in agriculture, wild animals, pets, security and others. The most proportion of Electric Fence is agriculture.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Fence market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 440 million by 2024, from US$ 320 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Fence business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Fence market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Portable Fence

Permanent Fence

Agriculture

Wild Animals

Pets

Security

Others

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Gallagher

Tru-Test Group

Woodstream

Parker McCrory

Premier1Supplies

Kencove

PetSafe

Dare Products

Mpumalanga

High Tech Pet

Shenzhen Tongher Technology

Shenzhen Lanstar

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To study and analyze the global Electric Fence consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Fence market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Fence manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Fence with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Fence submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

