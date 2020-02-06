Global Elastic Stockings Consumption Market by Product Type (2018-2023) and Application with Forecast

The Latest Industry Report of Global Elastic Stockings Consumption Market Key Drivers Influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, the Challenges and the Risks faced by Key Manufacturers and the Market as a Whole. It also analyzes Key Emerging Trends and their Influencing Impact on Present and Future Development.

2018-2023 Global Elastic Stockings Consumption Market Report

In this Newly Report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Elastic Stockings market for 2018-2023.

Elastic stockings are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Elastic stockings can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing elastic stockings even if they have not recently undergone scleratherapy treatment for varicose veins.

Covered Yarn, spandex and nylon are the main raw materials for the production of elastic stockings. Most of companies purchase materials from the market. With the development of elastic stockings, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the elastic stockings industry in some extent.

Elastic stockings can be classified into two types: gradient socks and anti-embolism socks. Gradient socks are more often prescribed to the ambulatory patient, or those who are walking, accounting for about 74.66% of the total sale amount in 2016.

Over the next five years, projects that Elastic Stockings will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1820 million by 2023, from US$ 1280 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Elastic Stockings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Gradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks

Segmentation by application:

Ambulatory Patients

Post-operative Patients

Pregnant Women

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Medtronic(Covidien)

Sigvaris

Medi

BSN Medical

Juzo

3M

Bauerfeind AG

Thuasne Corporate

Pretty Legs Hosiery

Salzmann-Group

Paul Hartmann

Cizeta Medicali

Belsana Medical

Gloria Med

Zhende Medical Group

Maizi

TOKO

Okamoto Corporation

Zhejiang Sameri

MD

Research Objectives

To study and analyze the global Elastic Stockings Consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Elastic Stockings Consumption market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Elastic Stockings Consumption manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Elastic Stockings Consumption with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Elastic Stockings Consumption submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Marketing Channel

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Marketing Channel Development Trend included in Elastic Stockings Consumption industry

Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy of Elastic Stockings Consumption market

Target Client

Distributors/Traders List

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Technology Progress/Risk

Substitutes Threat

Technology Progress in Elastic Stockings Consumption Industry

Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

Economic/Political Environmental Change

Global Elastic Stockings Consumption Market Forecast 2018-2023

Global Elastic Stockings Consumption Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast 2018-2023

Global Elastic Stockings Consumption Production, Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2023

Global Elastic Stockings Consumption Production Forecast by Type 2018-2023

Global Elastic Stockings Consumption Consumption Forecast by Application 2018-2023

Elastic Stockings Consumption Price Forecast 2018-2023

Lastly In this Elastic Stockings Consumption Market analysis, traders and distributors analysis is given along with contact details. For material and equipment suppliers also, contact details are given. New investment feasibility analysis is included in the report.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

