Global Elastic Rail Fastener Market Professional Survey Report 2018

This report studies the global Elastic Rail Fastener market status and forecast, categorizes the global Elastic Rail Fastener market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Elastic Rail Fastener are an important component of rail track and it is always used to connect track rails with railway ties or railway sleepers. In general, the rail fastener fixes the correct position of track rails in order to avoid the horizontal and vertical displacement as well as the rollover. Whatâ€™s more, it can also provide well elasticity and insulating property and do well in gauge adjusting.

The large demand from downstream high-speed train industry, subway industry and other industries drives Elastic Rail Fastener industry developing fast.

Global market shows a high concentration in the production of Elastic Rail Fastener by countries, especially in the high-performance field. The core technology of high-performance is hold in several developed countries like Germany, UK and so on. The emerging countries play an important role in the manufacturing of the low-end product series.

In the future, with the capacity expansion, the manufacturing companies will face the high risk of price and profit decline.

The global Elastic Rail Fastener market is valued at 1240 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Pandrol

Vossloh Fastening Systems

L.B. Foster

Progress Rail Services Corporation

Lewis Bolt & Nut Co

AGICO

CRCHI

Gem-Year Corporation

Alex Railway Fastening

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Concrete Pillow Fastener

Buckle Plate Fastener

Spring Fastener

By Application, the market can be split into

Conventional Rail

High Speed

Heavy-haul

Urban Transport

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Elastic Rail Fastener capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Elastic Rail Fastener manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Elastic Rail Fastener are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Elastic Rail Fastener Manufacturers

Elastic Rail Fastener Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Elastic Rail Fastener Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Elastic Rail Fastener market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

