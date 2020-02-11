Global Educational Toys Market 2018 : Regions, Expanded Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Report Title: Global Educational Toys Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
Educational Toys Market report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Educational Toys Market provides a detailed analysis of Educational Toys Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.
Short Description of Educational Toys :
- Educational toys are instructive toys used for the cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development of infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and elementary and middle school children. These toys include construction sets, activity sets, math and science kits, DIY craft kits, play doughs, and more. Educational toys are expected to educate or instruct and promote intellectual development of a child. It helps a child to develop a certain skill or teach them about a subject.
Top key players of the industry are covered in Educational Toys Market Research Report:
- Mattel, Toys R Us, Engino, Learning Resources, LEGO, BanBao, BANDAI NAMCO, GigoToys, Goldlok Toys, Hasbro, JAKKS Pacific, Inc, Melissa & Doug, MindWare, Ravensburger, Safari Ltd, SIMBA DICKIE GROUP, VTech…
The Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Educational Toys in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Online channel of sales. A large number of existing leading market players have ventured into the online space introducing their products for buyers to make effective purchase decisions via both online and conventional retails stores. The steady growth of online platforms is breathing new life into the conventional toy stores. Parents are using the online platforms to compare specifications, prices, and other features, thereby impacting their buying decisions in the conventional stores.
The educational toy market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of international and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The SMEs account for a significant share of the market. Most smart toy vendors vendors are focusing on new and innovative products that are geared towards the online and digital platforms. Our report also finds that smart toy products must meet changing consumer preferences caused by the caution exhibited by parents regarding the content and effect of educational toys. Educational toy vendors are also increasingly focused on using only eco-friendly materials, as well as making significant investments in R&D.
The worldwide market for Educational Toys is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018
Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into:
Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Educational Toys market in each application and can be divided into:
Global Educational Toys Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Target Audience of Educational Toys Market:
- Manufacturer / Potential Investors
- Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
- Association and government bodies.
