Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

In recent years, high growth in the education sector has been observed. Ongoing technological advancement in educational sector has given rise to education technology and smart classrooms that are replacing the traditional classroom teaching method. Educational institutes are focused towards adopting new advanced teaching methods that include white boards, projectors, and smart notebooks etc. Technology implementation in the classroom improves understanding of students and also appreciates student to learn new technology. Unlike traditional methods, education technology and smart classrooms methods is not bounded by number of hours, location and attendance. The education technology and smart classroom market is defined as the combination of educational products, learning modes and applications. This market is still at the nascent stage as only big institutions are receptive towards the latest technological change.

Global education technology and smart classroom market is classified into hardware, technology, end user and region. The global education technology and smart classroom market can be segmented on the basis of educational hardware, which includes the following segments i.e. projectors, interactive whiteboards, interactive displays, interactive tables, printers, audio systems and others. On the basis of technology the market can be segmented into educational gaming, educational analytics, educational enterprise resource planning, educational security and educational dashboards. The global education technology and smart classroom market can be segmented into end users such as kindergarten, secondary and higher education, college and other educational institutes. Region wise, global education technology and smart classroom market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The global education technology and smart classroom market is majorly driven by increasing number of mobile learning applications and growing inclination towards digital learning, which in turn is fueling growth of the education technology and smart classroom market across the globe. Education technology and smart classroom enable user to achieve quality standard complaining with regulatory, and helps in improving education quality and standard.

Lack of awareness in educational sector especially in developing regions such as Asia-pacific, Latin America and Africa regarding advantages of education technology and smart classroom is hindering the growth of education technology and smart classroom market across the globe.

Key players in the global education technology and smart classroom market are emphazise on introducing advanced solutions in order to gain first mover advantage. For example, Adobe Corporation introduced Adobe eLearning Suit 6.1 software which is an integrated toolbox for creating eLearning and HTML based mLearning content.

Some of the major players identified in the global education technology and smart classroom market are Blackboard Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Adobe Corporation, Scholastic Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Smart Technologies Inc., NIIT Ltd., Saba Software Inc. and others.

