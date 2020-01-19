GLOBAL EDUCATION ERP MARKET 2019 SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, TYPE, APPLICATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST BY 2025

The education ERP market is gaining significant importance among various users due to increasing demand for automated management of varied business processes in academic institutions. Hence, increased adoption of education ERP solutions in the academic sector and high connectivity rate offered by these solutions are the factors fueling growth of the market.

On the basis of deployment type, this market has been classified into cloud and on-premise. The cloud deployment type segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the cloud deployment type segment can be attributed to various advantages offered by this deployment, which include easy integration, minimum cost deployment, and no requirement of initial capital outlay for purchasing software.

In 2018, the global Education ERP market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Education ERP status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Education ERP development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAPAG

Oracle Corporation

Blackbaud, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Ellucian

Jenzabar, Inc.

Infor

Unit4 Software

Foradian Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Education ERP status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Education ERP development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Education ERP are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Education ERP Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Education ERP Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Kindergarten

1.5.3 K-12

1.5.4 Higher Education

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Education ERP Market Size

2.2 Education ERP Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Education ERP Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Education ERP Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Education ERP Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Education ERP Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Education ERP Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Education ERP Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Education ERP Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Education ERP Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Education ERP Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Education ERP Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Education ERP Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SAPAG

12.1.1 SAPAG Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Education ERP Introduction

12.1.4 SAPAG Revenue in Education ERP Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SAPAG Recent Development

12.2 Oracle Corporation

12.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Education ERP Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Education ERP Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Blackbaud, Inc.

12.3.1 Blackbaud, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Education ERP Introduction

12.3.4 Blackbaud, Inc. Revenue in Education ERP Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Blackbaud, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Dell Inc.

12.4.1 Dell Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Education ERP Introduction

12.4.4 Dell Inc. Revenue in Education ERP Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Dell Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Epicor Software Corporation

12.5.1 Epicor Software Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Education ERP Introduction

12.5.4 Epicor Software Corporation Revenue in Education ERP Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Epicor Software Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Ellucian

12.6.1 Ellucian Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Education ERP Introduction

12.6.4 Ellucian Revenue in Education ERP Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Ellucian Recent Development

12.7 Jenzabar, Inc.

12.7.1 Jenzabar, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Education ERP Introduction

12.7.4 Jenzabar, Inc. Revenue in Education ERP Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Jenzabar, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Infor

12.8.1 Infor Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Education ERP Introduction

12.8.4 Infor Revenue in Education ERP Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Infor Recent Development

12.9 Unit4 Software

12.9.1 Unit4 Software Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Education ERP Introduction

12.9.4 Unit4 Software Revenue in Education ERP Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Unit4 Software Recent Development

12.10 Foradian Technologies

12.10.1 Foradian Technologies Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Education ERP Introduction

12.10.4 Foradian Technologies Revenue in Education ERP Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Foradian Technologies Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3665451-global-education-erp-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

