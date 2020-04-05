Global Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
With the development of educational informationization, educational and learning software will be organically integrated with the network platform. The application of new educational and learning software has shared educational resources on the Internet.
The education and learning analytics market based on analytics types, the education and learning analytics market has been segmented as follows:Predictive analytics;Prescriptive analytics;Descriptive analytics.
In 2018, the global Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
TIBCO
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP
SAS Institute
Tableau Software
MicroStrategy
Alteryx
Qlik
SABA
Blackboard
Schoology
iSpring
G-Cube
Latitude CG
Mindflash
SkyPrep
Information Builders
Watershed
Enlit,LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
By End-users
By Analytics Types
Market segment by Application, split into
People Acquisition And Retention
Curriculum Development And Intervention
Performance Management
Budget And Finance Management
Operations Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
