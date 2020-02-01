Global Edible Insects Market Innovation, Demand and Opportunities 2018-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Edible Insects: Owing To Increasing Cost of Animal Protein and Increasing Consumption of Sustainable Food to Drive Market Growth By 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Persistence Market Research offers an eight-year forecast on the global edible insects market between 2016 and 2024. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the projected period. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on the advancements in the global edible insects market. The study demonstrates market dynamics expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global edible insects market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global edible insects market.

Of total arable land, 70% of the land is used for meat production either as pasture land or for growing feed for livestock. Insect farming requires less land in comparison to other types of farming and entails various techniques such as vertical farming etc. Need for less land is one of the primary drivers, expected to drive the growth of the global edible insects market over the forecast period. Insects can be reared in any climate, and require comparatively less water, feed, and energy as that needed for rearing livestock such as cattle, swine/pigs and poultry. Substantial increase in global population and decreasing resources are factors expected to drive demand for alternative food sources. Insects can be found across the globe and they reproduce relatively quickly. Farming and harvesting of edible insects provide farmers entrepreneurship opportunities across all economies. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of the global edible insects market over the next five to six years.

A section of the report discusses insect breeding containers and techniques. The four types of breeding containers used for breeding edible insects include concrete cylinder pens, which enables production of around 24 kg of crickets, concrete block pens allows production of around 2530 kg of crickets, plywood boxes enables production of 2030 kg of crickets and plastic drawers enables production of 68 kg of crickets. Cricket production cost (harvesting cycle per plastic drawer) and income and net profit per harvesting cycle by farmers are also discussed in the report.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key players covered in the report include edible insects suppliers and manufacturers. Detailed profiles of various companies are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the edible insects space. Key players in the global edible insects market include farmers and ingredient manufacturers. Few companies operating in the global edible insects market are Thailand Unique, Kreca, Nordic Insect Economy Ltd., Entomo Farms, Enviro Flight, LLC, Proti- Farm, Exo Inc., Entotech, Deli Bugs Ltd. and Eat Grub Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type

As a Whole

Steam or Fried

Raw

BBQ

As an Ingredient

Drinks

Insect Confectionery

Snack and Baked Products

Others

By Insects Type

Beetles

Caterpillars

Hymenoptera (Includes Wasps, Bees, and Ants)

Orthoptera (Cricket, Grasshopper, and Locusts)

True Bugs

Others (Termites, Dragonflies, Flies, and etc.)

On the basis of insect type, the market is segmented into beetles, caterpillars, hymenoptera, orthoptera, true bugs and others. Orthoptera insect type segment is expected to register CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. A detailed analysis has been provided for each segment in terms of market size.

