Global Edible Fungus Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Global Edible Fungus Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Edible Fungus Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc. Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterolfree, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more. Escalating production in the developing countries such as Chin and India, rising health awareness among the individuals and surging disposable income in both developed and developing countries are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing lifestyle & consumer behavior and rising focus on R&D activities are the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, edible fungus offers several benefit such as boost immune system, provide more potassium, high mineral content, good source of fiber, high water content and so on. With this benefits consumption of edible fungus is increasing among its end-users across the globe. However, lack of awareness is one of the major restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4067008-global-edible-fungus-market-size-study-by-type
The regional analysis of Global Edible Fungus Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing cultivation of fiber rich food commodities and rising disposable income across the region. North America is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Edible Fungus market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising health awareness among people and changing food consumption pattern in the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
Xuerong Biotechnology
Ruyiqing
Junesun Fungi
China Greenfresh Group
Beiwei Group
Huawei SenYuan
Shandong Youhe
Chengde Runlog Foodstuffs
Hokto
Green Co.
Global Edible Fungus Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Shiitake
Auricularia Auricula-Judae
Pleurotus Ostreatus
Enokitake
Agaricus Bisporus
Others
By Application:
Fresh Mushroom
Dried Mushroom
Canned Mushroom
Frozen Mushroom
Others
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4067008-global-edible-fungus-market-size-study-by-type
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Edible Fungus Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Edible Fungus Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Edible Fungus Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Edible Fungus Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. Edible Fungus Market, by Type
Chapter 6. Edible Fungus Market, by Application
Chapter 7. Edible Fungus Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
8.2. Top Market Strategies
8.3. Company Profiles
8.3.1. Xuerong Biotechnology
8.3.1.1. Overview
8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
8.3.1.3. Summary
8.3.1.4. Recent Developments
8.3.2. Ruyiqing
8.3.3. Junesun Fungi
8.3.4. China Greenfresh Group
8.3.5. Beiwei Group
8.3.6. Huawei SenYuan
8.3.7. Shandong Youhe
8.3.8. Chengde Runlog Foodstuffs
8.3.9. Hokto
8.3.10. Green Co.
Chapter 9. Research Process
Continuous…
Also Read:
- • Cardiovascular Drugs Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024
- • Packaged Coconut Water Market Shipment, Price, Revenue, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution to 2019-2024
- • Octopus Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
- • Personal Care Chemicals and Ingredients Market 2019 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2025
- • Policing Technologies Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
Contact Information:
Contact US:
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)