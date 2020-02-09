Global Edge Analytics Market: Dynamic Business Environment during 2018 – 2026

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Edge Analytics – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2027

Edge analytics is defined as the analysis of data gathered from a non-central point in a system, such as a sensor, network switch, or peripheral node. Analysis in big data analytics is performed in centralized ways through big data centers, central depository, or Hadoop clusters. The principle behind edge analytics is that the analysts gather data directly from active devices eliminating the need to send the entire data to a central warehouse, thereby saving time and resources. Analytic algorithms designed at the edge of a corporate network decide which information is worth sending to the cloud or central data storage depository for later use. In a number of industries, such as mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecom and manufacturing, data transmission from industrial equipment, machines, and other remote devices connected to the Internet of things (IoT) burdens operational data, which can be difficult and expensive to manage. Edge analytics devices are gaining popularity across a number of industries due to the necessity to act on data in real-time, which is close to the source, in order to ensure continuous operation of devices and sensors.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8170

The edge analytics solutions are primarily responsible for collecting, cleansing, integrating, and filtering data from sensors and devices. System scalability, cost optimization, and increase in penetration of smart connected devices are some key drivers of the edge analytics market. Development of new technologies, such as machine learning, visualization and Internet of Everything (IoE), which connect devices from retail cameras to the Internet and industrial sensors to wearable create opportunity in the edge analytics market. Users can make important decisions quickly with the help of IoE by predicting the future outcomes after analyzing present data based on previously available data. Providing analytics to the edge of the network requires new network management capabilities, processing requirements, and data flows. The main restraint for the market is lack of efficient real-time algorithms, which can process real-time data and serve real-time applications.

The global edge analytics market can be segmented based on component, type, deployment model, end-use industry, and region. Based on component, the edge analytics market can be bifurcated into solutions and services. In terms of type, the edge analytics market can be segregated into diagnostic analytics, descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. Based on deployment model, the edge analytics market can be divided into on-premise and on-cloud. In terms of end-use industry, the edge analytics market can be categorized into health care and life sciences, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), media & entertainment, energy & utility, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, government & defense, travel & hospitality, and others. In terms of region, the edge analytics market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Proliferation of various mobile devices in the North America is expected to drive the edge analytics market in the region during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing adoption of wireless mobile communications technologies, such as 3G and 4G, is expected to fuel the edge analytics market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global edge analytics market include Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Apigee Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., AGT International Inc., PrismTech Corporation, Greenwave Systems, CGI Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc, Foghorn Systems, PrismTech Corporation, Equinix, Inc., and Intel Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/8170

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/8170/edge-analytics-global-industry-market-research-reports

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]