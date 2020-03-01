Global Eco Fiber Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Eco Fiber Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

— Introduction

Eco fibers can be synthesized from natural materials such as organic cotton, hemp, linen, and jute. They can also be produced by recycling synthetic materials such as polyethylene, polyester, and polypropylene.

Based on application, the textile segment will find major application of eco fiber throughout the forecast market. The growing textile industry globally and wide demand of textile will drive the growth of this application segment in the sustainable fabrics market.

The global Eco Fiber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Eco Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Eco Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lenzing AG (Austria)

Grasim Industries Limited (India)

Teijin Ltd (Japan)

US Fibers (U.S.)

David C. Poole Company, Inc.

Foss Manufacturing Company

Polyfibre Industries

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre

Wellman Plastics Recycling

China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd.

Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation

Foss Manufacturing Company, LLC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Organic Fibers

Recycled Fibers

Regenerated Fibers

Others

By Product

Lyocell Fiber

Polylactic Acid Fiber

Soybean Fiber

Regenerated Protein Fiber

Bamboo Fiber

Others

Segment by Application

Textiles

Industrial

Medical

Household & Furnishings

Others

Table of Contents

1 Eco Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Eco Fiber

1.2 Eco Fiber Segment By Type

1.2.1 Global Eco Fiber Production Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Organic Fibers

1.2.3 Recycled Fibers

1.2.4 Regenerated Fibers

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Eco Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Eco Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Textiles

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Household & Furnishings

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Eco Fiber Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Eco Fiber Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Eco Fiber Market Size

1.5.1 Global Eco Fiber Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Eco Fiber Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Eco Fiber Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Eco Fiber Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Eco Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Eco Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Eco Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Eco Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Eco Fiber Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Eco Fiber Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………..

11 Global Eco Fiber Market Forecast

11.1 Global Eco Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Eco Fiber Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Eco Fiber Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Eco Fiber Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Eco Fiber Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Eco Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Eco Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Eco Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Eco Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Eco Fiber Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Eco Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Eco Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Eco Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Eco Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Eco Fiber Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Eco Fiber Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

…………

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Eco Fiber

Table Global Eco Fiber Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Eco Fiber Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Organic Fibers Product Picture

Table Organic Fibers Major Manufacturers