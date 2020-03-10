Global Earthquake Insurance Market 2025 by Size, Regions, Type, Application and Industry Manufacturers – Farmers, Allstate, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide

Summary
Earthquake Insurance Market 2019-2025
Description: –
Earthquake insurance is a form of property insurance that pays the policyholder in the event of an earthquake that causes damage to the property. Most ordinary homeowners insurance policies do not cover earthquake damage.
In 2018, the global Earthquake Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global Earthquake Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Farmers
Allstate
State Farm
Liberty Mutual
Nationwide
USAA
Safeco
Mapfre
GeoVera
Mercury
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Life Insurance
Non-Life Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Earthquake Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Earthquake Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Earthquake Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Life Insurance
1.4.3 Non-Life Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Earthquake Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Farmers
12.1.1 Farmers Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Earthquake Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 Farmers Revenue in Earthquake Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Farmers Recent Development
12.2 Allstate
12.2.1 Allstate Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Earthquake Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 Allstate Revenue in Earthquake Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Allstate Recent Development
12.3 State Farm
12.3.1 State Farm Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Earthquake Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 State Farm Revenue in Earthquake Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 State Farm Recent Development
12.4 Liberty Mutual
12.4.1 Liberty Mutual Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Earthquake Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 Liberty Mutual Revenue in Earthquake Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Liberty Mutual Recent Development
12.5 Nationwide
12.5.1 Nationwide Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Earthquake Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 Nationwide Revenue in Earthquake Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Nationwide Recent Development
12.6 USAA
12.6.1 USAA Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Earthquake Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 USAA Revenue in Earthquake Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 USAA Recent Development
Continued…...
