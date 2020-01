Global Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Market 2017: Key Players – INC Research, ICON Plc, QuintilesIMS, Sofpromed, Covance Inc, Quanticate

Summary

This report studies the global Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings market, analyzes and researches the Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

PRA Health Sciences

INC Research

ICON Plc

QuintilesIMS

PAREXEL International Corporation

Chiltern International Ltd

Sofpromed

Covance Inc

Quanticate

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings can be split into

Regulatory Services

Clinical Data Management (CDM)

Medical Writing

Site Management

Pharmacovigilance (PV)

Risk-Based Monitoring

Bio Statistical Services

Protocol Development

Other

Market segment by Application, Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings can be split into

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Drug Discovery Companies

Medical Devices Companies

Other

Table of Contents

Global Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings

1.1 Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Market Overview

1.1.1 Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Market by Type

1.3.1 Regulatory Services

1.3.2 Clinical Data Management (CDM)

1.3.3 Medical Writing

1.3.4 Site Management

1.3.5 Pharmacovigilance (PV)

1.3.6 Risk-Based Monitoring

1.3.7 Bio Statistical Services

1.3.8 Protocol Development

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

1.4.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

1.4.3 Drug Discovery Companies

1.4.4 Medical Devices Companies

1.4.5 Other

…….

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 PRA Health Sciences

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 INC Research

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 ICON Plc

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 QuintilesIMS

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 PAREXEL International Corporation

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Chiltern International Ltd

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Sofpromed

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Covance Inc

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Quanticate

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcings Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

Continued….

