Global Ear and Nasal Packing Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Ear and Nasal Packing Market is accounted to reach USD 257.32 million by 2024 from USD 168.14 million in 2016,it is growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The major factors driving the market are growth in the aging population and rise in the healthcare expenditure of North America soft tissue repair market. The soft tissue repair market in the North America region is leading in U.S.

The key market players for Global Ear and Nasal Packing Market are listed below;

Stryker and Smith

Nephew

Summit Medical Group,

Entellus Medical, Inc.,

Olympus Corporation,

Network Medical Products Ltd.,

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

DCC plc

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Material

End User

Geography

The global ear and nasal packing market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end user and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, global ear and nasal packing market is segmented into nasal packing and ear packing

On the basis of material, global ear and nasal packing market is segmented into bioresorbable and non-absorbable. In 2017, bioresorbable segment is expected to dominate the global ear and nasal packing?s market with 69.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 184.44 million by 2024, with the highest CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of end user, the ear and nasal packing market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory centers and others. In 2017, hospital segment is expected to dominate the market, expected to reach USD XX million by 2024, growing at the highest CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the ear and nasal packing market is segmented into direct tenders and over the counter. The direct tender is expected to dominate the global ear and nasal packing market with 65.2% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 6.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Ear and Nasal Packing market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America,

Middle East

Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Ear and Nasal Packing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Continue…

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12609

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]