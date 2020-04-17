In this report, the Global E-textile Professional Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global E-textile Professional Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electronic textile, also known as smart garment, smart clothing, smart textile, or smart fabric, is fabric that enables digital components such as a battery and a light (including small computers), and electronics to be embedded in them.

The global E-textile market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on E-textile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-textile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fibretronic

Accenture PLC

Apple Inc

AiQ Smart Clothing

Adidas AG

Clothing Plus

Interactive Wear AG

Ohmatex ApS

Fujitsu Limited

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Passive Smart

Active Smart

Ultra Smart

Segment by Application

Military and Protection

Architecture

Healthcare

Sports and Fitness

Fashion and Entertainment

Automotive

Others

