Global E-Scooters Market TOP Major Players Analysis 2019-2025 : – Yadea, AIMA, Lvyuan, Sunra.

Electric scooters are plug-in or battery based electric vehicles that can be recharged from an external source of electricity. The electricity stored on board in a rechargeable battery can supply power to one or more electric motors for attaining locomotion. E-Scooters have lesser operating costs compared to the conventional ICE vehicles with performance intact.
E-mobility has become an eco-friendly alternative with increasing pressure to reduce the carbon footprint across the globe. Factors such as increase in fuel costs and maintenance of fuel-powered vehicles are expected to have positive impact on the industry growth. With the declining battery costs, new government targets for the introduction of e-mobility, and decent growth in renewable sector, manufacturers are focusing on product development with technological advancements in place.
This report focuses on E-Scooters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-Scooters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
E-Scooters Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- Yadea
- AIMA
- Lvyuan
- Sunra
- TAILG
- Lima
- BYVIN
- Zongshen Electric Motorcycle
- Wuyang Honda
- HONG ER DA
- Lvjia
- Slane
- Opai Electric
- Supaq
- Xiaodao Ebike
Market Segment by Products/Types
- Plug-In
- Battery Operated
The worldwide market for E-Scooters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the E-Scooters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-Users
- <14 yrs
- 14-35 yrs
- 36-60 yrs
- >60 yrs
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
