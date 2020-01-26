Global E-reader Market Size Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global E-reader Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

An e-reader, also called an e-book reader or e-book device, is a mobile electronic device that is designed primarily for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals.

There are only a handful of key regional players that have any sort of sales record and loyal customers. One of the most well-known is Tolino, which comprises of an alliance of telecom and tech companies that wanted to develop e-readers and open a digital bookstore to prevent Amazon from dominating the German market. Netherlands based Icarus has a fond place in geeks hearts because they were one of the first ones to develop open Android based e-readers, that allow you to install apps just like you would on a smartphone and tablet. Pocketbook tends to dominate Eastern Europe and Russia and Onyx Boox is primarily focused on the Chinese market. Hanvon, a former member of the world’s top 5 manufacturers has turned to focus their old expertized fields which are face recognition and E-drawing board, further cutting down the revenue share by E-reader.

The global market of E-reader is certainly going to shrink further in the next few years because there has no reason that people more necessarily need an E-reader rather than a tablet. Although E-readers are easy to produce, when a new brand is introduced, it can hardly win popularity from people who are used to the few common names. Despite that, only big vendors such as Amazon and Kobo are able to buy components from upstream suppliers in mass volume with cheaper cost. The future E-reader manufacturers will face pressure from both product novelty and pricing.

According to this study, over the next five years the E-reader market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in E-reader business, shared in Chapter 3.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/525474

Global E-reader in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global E-reader Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global E-reader Market in the near future.

Segmentation by product type

E-ink E-Reader

TFT-LCD E-reader

Segmentation by application

Ages <18

Ages 18-35

Ages 36-50

Ages >50

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-E-reader-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amazon

Kobo

Sony

Hanvon

Pocketbook

Ematic

Alurateck

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

E-reader Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/525474

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact us: – Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager, [email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook