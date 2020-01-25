Global E-Prescribing Systems Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “E-Prescribing Systems Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
The E-Prescribing Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global E-Prescribing Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Prescribing Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a technology that helps in the generation and electronic transmission of prescriptions from a physician to pharmacists. E-prescribing helps in improving the safety and quality of patient care and enable access to patient history to ensure better care.
The global e-prescribing systems market is estimated to register a healthy growth. The market is majorly driven by the increasing government initiatives and incentive programs to improve quality of healthcare, to cut healthcare cost, and reduce prescription errors. Additionally mandate healthcare programs and projects in the developed countries are propelling the growth of the global e-prescribing systems market.
The key players covered in this study
Aprima
Cerner Corporation
eClinicalWorks
Practice Fusion
eMDs
Surescripts
Allscripts
iMedX
Athena health
Henry Schein e-prescribe
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stand-Alone System
Integrated System
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Pharmacy
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
