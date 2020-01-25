Global E-Prescribing Systems Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “E-Prescribing Systems Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “E-Prescribing Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The E-Prescribing Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global E-Prescribing Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Prescribing Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a technology that helps in the generation and electronic transmission of prescriptions from a physician to pharmacists. E-prescribing helps in improving the safety and quality of patient care and enable access to patient history to ensure better care.

The global e-prescribing systems market is estimated to register a healthy growth. The market is majorly driven by the increasing government initiatives and incentive programs to improve quality of healthcare, to cut healthcare cost, and reduce prescription errors. Additionally mandate healthcare programs and projects in the developed countries are propelling the growth of the global e-prescribing systems market.

The key players covered in this study

Aprima

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Practice Fusion

eMDs

Surescripts

Allscripts

iMedX

Athena health

Henry Schein e-prescribe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stand-Alone System

Integrated System

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmacy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-Prescribing Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Stand-Alone System

1.4.3 Integrated System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-Prescribing Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Pharmacy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-Prescribing Systems Market Size

2.2 E-Prescribing Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-Prescribing Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 E-Prescribing Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Aprima

12.1.1 Aprima Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 E-Prescribing Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Aprima Revenue in E-Prescribing Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Aprima Recent Development

12.2 Cerner Corporation

12.2.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 E-Prescribing Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in E-Prescribing Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

12.3 eClinicalWorks

12.3.1 eClinicalWorks Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 E-Prescribing Systems Introduction

12.3.4 eClinicalWorks Revenue in E-Prescribing Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 eClinicalWorks Recent Development

12.4 Practice Fusion

12.4.1 Practice Fusion Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 E-Prescribing Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Practice Fusion Revenue in E-Prescribing Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Practice Fusion Recent Development

12.5 eMDs

12.5.1 eMDs Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 E-Prescribing Systems Introduction

12.5.4 eMDs Revenue in E-Prescribing Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 eMDs Recent Development

12.6 Surescripts

12.6.1 Surescripts Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 E-Prescribing Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Surescripts Revenue in E-Prescribing Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Surescripts Recent Development

12.7 Allscripts

12.7.1 Allscripts Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 E-Prescribing Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Allscripts Revenue in E-Prescribing Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Allscripts Recent Development

12.8 iMedX

12.8.1 iMedX Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 E-Prescribing Systems Introduction

12.8.4 iMedX Revenue in E-Prescribing Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 iMedX Recent Development

12.9 Athena health

12.9.1 Athena health Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 E-Prescribing Systems Introduction

12.9.4 Athena health Revenue in E-Prescribing Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Athena health Recent Development

12.10 Henry Schein e-prescribe

12.10.1 Henry Schein e-prescribe Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 E-Prescribing Systems Introduction

12.10.4 Henry Schein e-prescribe Revenue in E-Prescribing Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Henry Schein e-prescribe Recent Development

Continued….

