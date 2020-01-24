Global E-prescribing Market – Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends And Forecast 2023

Global E-prescribing Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. E-prescribing market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The E-prescribing market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the E-prescribing market. E-prescribing market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of E-prescribing.

The E-prescribing market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 19% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global E-prescribing market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. E-prescribing Market Report covers the top key players like:

CERNER CORPORATION, DRFIRST, HEALTHFUSION, SURESCRIPTS, ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., APRIMA MEDICAL SOFTWARE, ECLINICALWORKS, ATHENAHEALTH INC., RELAYHEALTH CORPORATION.

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

October 2017: OptimizeRx launched automated financial messaging within the Aprima EHR, providing prescription cost savings at Point of Care.

January 2017: Aprima Medical Software acquired the EHR Reseller Healthcare Data Solutions.