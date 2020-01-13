Global E-passport Market By Manufacturers, Region, Types & Applications Forecast To 2023

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global E-passport Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across 149 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.

This comprehensive E-passport Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the E-passport in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders’ visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority’s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used.

The worldwide market for E-passport is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gemalto,Shanghai Mite Speciality and Precision Printing,India Security Press,Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing,Bundesdruckerei,Japan National Printing Bureau,Goznak,Casa da Moeda do Brasil,Canadian Bank Note,Royal Mint of Spain,Polish Security Printing Works,Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato,Iris Corporation Berhad,Semlex Group,Veridos,Morpho.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ordinary E-passport, Service and Diplomatic E-Passport.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adult, Child.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global E-passport market.

Chapter 1, to describe E-passport Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of E-passport, with sales, revenue, and price of E-passport, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of E-passport, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, E-passport market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-passport sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

