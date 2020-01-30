Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 135 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Scope of E-paper Display (EPD): Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

E-paper display also known as electronic paper or electronic ink display. They are display devices that mimic the appearance of ordinary ink on paper. Unlike conventional backlit flat panel displays that emit light, electronic paper displays reflect light like paper. This may make them more comfortable to read, and provide a wider viewing angle than most light-emitting displays. An ideal e-paper display can be read in direct sunlight without the image appearing to fade.

The growth of the E-paper Display market is driven by the increasing E-Reader, and also driven by other factors, such as an increasing adoption of ESL in the retail industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

Request a sample copy [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/528866

The main players in this Market are E Ink, OED, Qualcomm, Liquavistar, Plastic Logic, Pervisive, Displays, LG Display, Gamma Dynamics and ITRI. The largest share of the manufacturer is E-Ink, which dominates the market.

E-paper technology offers the benefits of low power consumption and sunlight readability which results in an improved performance. E-paper display technology has the potential to compete with the established and mature display technologies especially LCD. There is an increase in the adoption of e-paper display by the designers of consumer electronic devices due to the performance benefits it offers. Many new e-paper technologies are lined up for commercialization and will certainly help in increasing the adoption rate of the e-paper display.

E-paper display are mostly used in the E-Reader and ESL industry. At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R and D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.

China’s Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is still an undeveloped market. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) product. With the popularity of NFC smartphone, more and more supermarket and retail stores choose the ESL, which is cost effective and more convenient.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

In the coming years, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China. China has about 100 thousand chain supermarket and the penetration rate of ESL is only 1~2%.Although Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the E-paper Display (EPD) market will register a 10.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1110 million by 2024, from US$ 620 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in E-paper Display (EPD) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-paper Display (EPD) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the E-paper Display (EPD) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Glass-based electronic paper

Flexible electronic paper

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

E-Reader

Electronic Shelf Label

Other Applications

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-E-paper-Display-EPD-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

E Ink

OED

Qualcomm

Liquavistar

Plastic Logic

Pervisive Displays

LG Display

Gamma Dynamics

ITRI

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global E-paper Display (EPD) market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global E-paper Display (EPD) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

(value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of E-paper Display (EPD) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-paper Display (EPD) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-paper Display (EPD) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of E-paper Display (EPD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Order a Purchase Report Copy [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/528866

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook