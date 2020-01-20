Global E-Health Services Market 2018 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “E-Health Services – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
E-health is the management of healthcare organization with the help of information and communication technology (ICT). ICT has been widely used in the form of medical health records and telemedicine. With the help of telemedicine, it is possible Data related to patients, staff and finance of the hospital is stored electronically. This has resulted into transformation in the means of storing healthcare data. Initially, data was recorded manually by the healthcare staff. But now single unique identification number is needed to be entered and all the data of the patient is available within seconds.
E-health has many advantages over conventional methods of clinical data management such as avoidance of manual records and timely access to patient data. The factors driving for the growth of this market are extensive use of software and ICT healthcare, reduce cost, improve quality, availability of infrastructure for implementation of e-health and safe and adequate storage of data.
In 2018, the global E-Health Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global E-Health Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Health Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
GE Healthcare
McKinsey
Motion Computing
Epocrates
Telecare Corp
Proteus Digital Health
Boston Scientific
Cerner
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
EHR
ePrescribing
Telemedicine
Clinical Decision Support
Consumer health IT
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
