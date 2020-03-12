Global E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

E-commerce Logistics Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “E-commerce Logistics – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
The e-commerce logistics consists of an e-retailer and a logistics platform. The responsibility of an e-retailer is to approve the online purchase of the customer and transfer it to the logistics platform.
Emerging technologies in the e-commerce market such as Internet-of-things (IoT), drones, automated warehouses, and automated trucks are helping in speeding up the overall process of e-commerce logistics. The e-commerce giants are increasingly adopting logistics as the usage of new technologies provides a highly integrated transportation and warehouse management solution, quick delivery of products, efficiency of delivery, and overall automation of the transportation and warehouse operation. Our market analysts estimate that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 8.9% by 2021.
The ecommerce logistics market is highly competitive and is influenced by the growing investments and M&A. The vendors are making huge investments to consolidate their market share and to expand their product portfolio. The ecommerce logistics providers are collaborating with e-commerce companies to strengthen their services and are also acquiring smaller companies to upgrade their product portfolio and expand their geographical presence.
In 2018, the global E-commerce Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global E-commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-commerce Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aramex
Deutsche Post DHL Group
FedEx
UPS
CEVA Logistics
C.H. Robinson
Kerry Logistics
Sinotrans (HK) Logistics Limited
The Panalpina Group
Nippon Express
Rhenus Group
Kuehne + Nagel
eStore Logistics
Kenco
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080470-global-e-commerce-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
IT services
Market segment by Application, split into
Inventory management
IT services
Management of fulfillment operations
Performing supply chain network analysis and design
Transportation
Warehousing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-commerce Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-commerce Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4080470-global-e-commerce-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 IT services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Inventory management
1.5.3 IT services
1.5.4 Management of fulfillment operations
1.5.5 Performing supply chain network analysis and design
1.5.6 Transportation
1.5.7 Warehousing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 E-commerce Logistics Market Size
2.2 E-commerce Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 E-commerce Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 E-commerce Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Aramex
12.1.1 Aramex Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 E-commerce Logistics Introduction
12.1.4 Aramex Revenue in E-commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Aramex Recent Development
12.2 Deutsche Post DHL Group
12.2.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 E-commerce Logistics Introduction
12.2.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group Revenue in E-commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group Recent Development
12.3 FedEx
12.3.1 FedEx Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 E-commerce Logistics Introduction
12.3.4 FedEx Revenue in E-commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.4 UPS
12.4.1 UPS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 E-commerce Logistics Introduction
12.4.4 UPS Revenue in E-commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 UPS Recent Development
12.5 CEVA Logistics
12.5.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 E-commerce Logistics Introduction
12.5.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in E-commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development
12.6 C.H. Robinson
12.6.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 E-commerce Logistics Introduction
12.6.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in E-commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development
12.7 Kerry Logistics
12.7.1 Kerry Logistics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 E-commerce Logistics Introduction
12.7.4 Kerry Logistics Revenue in E-commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Kerry Logistics Recent Development
12.8 Sinotrans (HK) Logistics Limited
12.8.1 Sinotrans (HK) Logistics Limited Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 E-commerce Logistics Introduction
12.8.4 Sinotrans (HK) Logistics Limited Revenue in E-commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Sinotrans (HK) Logistics Limited Recent Development
12.9 The Panalpina Group
12.9.1 The Panalpina Group Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 E-commerce Logistics Introduction
12.9.4 The Panalpina Group Revenue in E-commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 The Panalpina Group Recent Development
12.10 Nippon Express
12.10.1 Nippon Express Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 E-commerce Logistics Introduction
12.10.4 Nippon Express Revenue in E-commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Nippon Express Recent Development
12.11 Rhenus Group
12.12 Kuehne + Nagel
12.13 eStore Logistics
12.14 Kenco
Continued…..
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4080470-global-e-commerce-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025#toc_mobile
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)