Global E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

E-commerce Logistics Market 2019

The e-commerce logistics consists of an e-retailer and a logistics platform. The responsibility of an e-retailer is to approve the online purchase of the customer and transfer it to the logistics platform.

Emerging technologies in the e-commerce market such as Internet-of-things (IoT), drones, automated warehouses, and automated trucks are helping in speeding up the overall process of e-commerce logistics. The e-commerce giants are increasingly adopting logistics as the usage of new technologies provides a highly integrated transportation and warehouse management solution, quick delivery of products, efficiency of delivery, and overall automation of the transportation and warehouse operation. Our market analysts estimate that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 8.9% by 2021.

The ecommerce logistics market is highly competitive and is influenced by the growing investments and M&A. The vendors are making huge investments to consolidate their market share and to expand their product portfolio. The ecommerce logistics providers are collaborating with e-commerce companies to strengthen their services and are also acquiring smaller companies to upgrade their product portfolio and expand their geographical presence.

In 2018, the global E-commerce Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Aramex

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

UPS

CEVA Logistics

C.H. Robinson

Kerry Logistics

Sinotrans (HK) Logistics Limited

The Panalpina Group

Nippon Express

Rhenus Group

Kuehne + Nagel

eStore Logistics

Kenco

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

IT services

Market segment by Application, split into

Inventory management

IT services

Management of fulfillment operations

Performing supply chain network analysis and design

Transportation

Warehousing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-commerce Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-commerce Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

