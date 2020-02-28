Global e-clinical Trials Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global e-clinical Trials Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global e-clinical Trials market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

In 2018, the global e-clinical Trials market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global e-clinical Trials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-clinical Trials development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Acceliant

ActiGraph

eClinicalWorks

IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions

LMK Clinical Research Consulting

Lucidworks

Medrio

Parallel6

Symphony Clinical Research

Perceptive Informatics

EClinical Solutions

Ecrfplus

Clincase

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Solutions

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Solutions

Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) Solutions

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Solutions

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Laboratory

Hospital

Pharmaceutical Company

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global e-clinical Trials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the e-clinical Trials development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of e-clinical Trials are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global e-clinical Trials Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Solutions

1.4.3 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Solutions

1.4.4 Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) Solutions

1.4.5 Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Solutions

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global e-clinical Trials Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Medical Laboratory

1.5.3 Hospital

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Company

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 e-clinical Trials Market Size

2.2 e-clinical Trials Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 e-clinical Trials Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 e-clinical Trials Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 e-clinical Trials Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global e-clinical Trials Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global e-clinical Trials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global e-clinical Trials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 e-clinical Trials Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players e-clinical Trials Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into e-clinical Trials Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global e-clinical Trials Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global e-clinical Trials Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States e-clinical Trials Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 e-clinical Trials Key Players in United States

5.3 United States e-clinical Trials Market Size by Type

5.4 United States e-clinical Trials Market Size by Application

TOC continued…!

