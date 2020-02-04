Global E-Cigarette Market 2018-2023 Insight Dynamic Key Players, Applications, and Regions

E-Cigarette Market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on analysing the key inferences, current market scenario, and mainly on the global and regional market. E-Cigarette Market is providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, drivers, investors and etc.,

The data type of E-Cigarette market includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Moreover, E-Cigarette market established the Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

E-Cigarette market is expected to register a CAGR of about 20.19% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, E-Cigarette market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

Competitor Analysis of E-Cigarette Market:

E-Cigarette market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Philip Morris International Inc., Healthier Choices Management Corp, MCIG, Inc, ITC Limited, Altria Group, Inc., Reynolds American Inc., Japan Tobacco, Inc., Cloudcig, Imperial Tobacco Group.

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the E-Cigarette market report. Moreover, in order to determine E-Cigarette market attractiveness, the report analyses the E-Cigarette industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Key Developments in the E-Cigarette Market:

July 2017 – British American Tobacco acquired remaining 57.8% of Reynold American Inc. This acquisition is expected to create a strong global tobacco and next-generation products and the company is focused on delivering long-term profit growth and returns.

July 2017 – Phillip Moris International planned to invest approximately EUR 490 million to transform its cigarette production factory in Otopeni, near Bucharest, Romania, into a high-tech facility to manufacture HEETS, the tobacco units used with the electronic tobacco heating device, IQOS.

March 2017 – Vapor Corp. changed its corporate name to Healthier Choices Management Corp., to reflect its focus on managing healthy food markets and other healthier lifestyle alternatives.

Drivers

–

Restraints

–