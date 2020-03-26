Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electron beam (e-beam) wafer inspection system is a semiconductor fab equipment that is used during the semiconductor wafer manufacturing process to find defects in the wafers before packaging them. Apart from the production process, it is also used for R&D purposes. As the use of semiconductor wafers is prevalent in a large number of industries like consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial, the demand for e-beam wafer inspection systems is bound to grow during the forecast period.

The constantly rising demand for semiconductor wafers is one of the key growth drivers for this market. The increase in the adoption of communication devices and consumer electronic equipment such as tablets, smartphones, wearables, LCDs, LEDs, and SSDs have resulted in the high requirement for superior quality semiconductors such as silicon-based wafers. Also, the rising popularity of several novel and emerging technologies such as M2M, IoT, UHD TVs, hybrid laptops, and vehicle automation is also driving the demand for semiconductor wafer. This recent increase in the demand for semiconductor wafers subsequently fosters the need for wafer inspection systems to keep a check on the process and quality of the wafers. Moreover, with the growing demand for miniaturized personal electronic products that consume less power, the use of advanced e-beam wafer inspection equipment will also increase in the coming years.

The e-beam wafer inspection system market has immense growth opportunities due to the increasing adoption of these systems by semiconductor manufacturers for their high-quality inspection. Since the semiconductor industry is rapidly growing and extending its production capacity, there would be a massive need for more wafer inspection systems during the forecast period. However, this market is highly capital intensive and technologically advanced in nature. Hermes Microvision is the most dominant player in the electron beam wafer inspection systems market and occupies most of the market portion.

The global E-Beam Wafer Inspection System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on E-Beam Wafer Inspection System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-Beam Wafer Inspection System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Applied Materials

ASML Holding

Hermes Microvision

Hitachi High-Technologies

Lam Research

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Less Than 1 nm

1 to 10 nm

Segment by Application

Communication devices

Consumer electronic equipment

Automotive products

