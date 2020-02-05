Global Dust Control Market to Register a Moderate CAGR During the Forecast Period

Dust control systems are finding large application in various industries to improve the quality of air by removing the particulate matter from the air. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing dust control system with advanced technology. Moreover, governments of different countries are also introducing standards and regulations on environment and safety of workers. This is leading to the growing demand for dust control system. Cost effective and higher performance dust control systems are being developed by manufacturers to enhance the clean production process.

To maximize the efficiency of the dust control system, companies are focusing on various parts of the dust control system. These systems include dust collector filter, compressed air system, etc. Various industries are adopting dust control products that are eco-friendly and safe, as the dust control system is also used in the areas with the high level of human activity. Companies are also looking for the customized dust control system that can meet the need to control a particular type of dust.

As per the study by Persistence Market Research, the global market for dust control is expected to witness the moderate growth. Towards the end of the forecast period, i.e. by 2026 end, the global dust control market is estimated to reach US$ 18,783.1 Million revenue.

Wet Type Dust Control System to Gain Maximum Traction in the Global Market for Dust Control

Compared to the dry type dust control system, wet type of dust control system is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the global dust control market between 2017 and 2026. Increase in different types of manufacturing processes including grinding, polishing, sawing, sanding are driving the demand for wet type dust control systems. Instead of exhausting the air outside the plant, wet type dust collector systems clean and re-circulate heated and cooled air this process helps to save significant cost.

Manufacturers of the wet type dust control system are designing the product by considering the type of dust, particulate size, a method of disposal, and system setup. Companies are also working on simplifying the maintenance system in the wet dust control system. As to maintain a wet dust control system, it is necessary to make sure that the water used remains clean, and the disposal of the wastewater.

Rise in Mining Activities Worldwide to Drive the Demand for Dust Control Systems

Most of the industries across the world depend on metals and minerals to carry out the production process. Hence, the mining sector plays an important role in world’s economy. Thus, increase in mining activities across regions is resulting in the growing demand for dust control system. Moreover, significant mining activities in the developing countries with the rise in exploration and investment in mining development are also resulting in the growth of the global dust control market.

Manufacturers are also developing advanced and smart dust control solutions for the mining industry. Moreover, regulatory bodies such as Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) has also set certain standards that protect workers from exposure to hazardous dust particles. Hence, companies are developing effective dust control solutions with advanced technology and automated control system to make it easy to operate and serve long-term benefits. The high-pressure spray system is the most common dust control system for processing operations and during material handling.