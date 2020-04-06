In this report, the Global Dunnage Air Bags Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dunnage Air Bags Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dunnage-air-bags-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025



Dunnage air bags are used to restrain movement of cargo loads in trucks, overseas containers or railcars. They fill voids, brace loads, absorb vibrations and protect cargo from in-transit damage, better than any other form of bracing.

The classification of dunnage air bags includes poly-woven type, kraft paper type, vinyl type, and the proportion of kraft paper type in 2017 is about 42.40%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Dunnage air bags is widely used in truck, overseas, railway field. The most proportion of dunnage air bags is used in overseas and the proportion in 2017 is about 45.91%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33.75% in 2017. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25.33%.

Market competition is intense. Cordstrap, Bates Cargo-Pak, Stopak, Bulk-Pack, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Dunnage Air Bags market is valued at 420 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dunnage Air Bags volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dunnage Air Bags market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cordstrap

Bates Cargo-Pak

Stopak

Bulk-Pack

Shippers Products

Shippers Europe

International Dunnage

Eltete Middle East

Atlas Dunnage

Green Label Packaging

Litco International

Phoebese Industrial (Shanghai)

Etap Packaging International

Guangzhou Packbest Air Packaging

Cargo Tuff

Plastix USA

Tianjin Zerpo Supply

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Poly-woven

Kraft Paper

Vinyl

Others

Segment by Application

Truck

Overseas

Railway

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dunnage-air-bags-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com