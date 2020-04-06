In this report, the Global Dunnage Air Bags Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dunnage Air Bags Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dunnage air bags are used to restrain movement of cargo loads in trucks, overseas containers or railcars. They fill voids, brace loads, absorb vibrations and protect cargo from in-transit damage, better than any other form of bracing.
The classification of dunnage air bags includes poly-woven type, kraft paper type, vinyl type, and the proportion of kraft paper type in 2017 is about 42.40%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
Dunnage air bags is widely used in truck, overseas, railway field. The most proportion of dunnage air bags is used in overseas and the proportion in 2017 is about 45.91%.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33.75% in 2017. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25.33%.
Market competition is intense. Cordstrap, Bates Cargo-Pak, Stopak, Bulk-Pack, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The global Dunnage Air Bags market is valued at 420 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Dunnage Air Bags volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dunnage Air Bags market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cordstrap
Bates Cargo-Pak
Stopak
Bulk-Pack
Shippers Products
Shippers Europe
International Dunnage
Eltete Middle East
Atlas Dunnage
Green Label Packaging
Litco International
Phoebese Industrial (Shanghai)
Etap Packaging International
Guangzhou Packbest Air Packaging
Cargo Tuff
Plastix USA
Tianjin Zerpo Supply
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Poly-woven
Kraft Paper
Vinyl
Others
Segment by Application
Truck
Overseas
Railway
