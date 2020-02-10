Global Dunaliella Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2024

New Research Report on “Global Dunaliella Market Growth 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

Competitive analysis includes detailed information of manufacturer's business models, strategies, revenue growth and all the data required that would benefit the person conducting the market research.

Dunaliella is a genus of the algae family Dunaliellaceae. It is widely distributed in natural habitat ranging from ocean and lakes of saturated brine. Dunaliella is unicellular bi-flagellate, naked, green-alga with ovoid in shape, without cell wall, 4-10 microm wide and 6-15 microm long. It is the plant containing the highest amount of carotenoids, including alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein, cryptoxanthin and lycopene, and abundant unsaturated fatty acid, especially linolenic acid. Hence, it is university acknowledged of the commercial value. Dunaliella Salina is the main kind of dunaliella traded in market with the form of powdered drying dunaliella salina.

First, the Dunaliella industry concentration is high; in the world wide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in Australia, China and Japan. Australia by virtue of the advantage of nature, has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Evolutionary Health, Plankton Australia Pty Ltd and Nutra-Kol both have perfect products. In China, the manufacturers focus in coastal region.

Second, the sales market mainly focus on the Australia, North America, Europe and China etc. region. In 2016, North America was the leader consumption region with the sales market share of 22.38%. Europe was the second sales market with sales share 21.5% in 2016.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Dunaliella Salina

Dunaliella Bardawil

Other Source

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Human health dietary supplements

Functional and superfood blends

Nutrient-rich animal feed

Cosmetics

Pigments and Dyes

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

NutriMed Group

Evolutionary Health

Gong BIH

Plankton Australia Pty Ltd

Nutra-Kol

Parry bio

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Dunaliella (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dunaliella market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dunaliella manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dunaliella with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dunaliella submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

