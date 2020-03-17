Global Duct Tape Market Anticipated to mask a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2027

The global duct tape market is segmented by adhesive type into natural rubber based adhesive and synthetic rubber based adhesive; by material type into plastic, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyester, foil and cloth; by thickness into <10, 10 to 15 and >15; by tape type into removable duct tapes, professional grade duct tapes, utility duct tapes and specialized high strength duct tapes; by end-user industries into HVAC industry, building & construction, shipping & logistics, automotive and electrical & electronic industry and by regions. Duct Tape Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global duct tape market is observing vibrant growth owing to an increasing demand of industrial packing and sealing materials in the market. Advances in various end-user industries in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive duct tape market besides the wide range of functions of duct tape in an immense range of applications such as color-coding, water-proofing, sealing, repairing and more during the forecast period.

As an industrially highly developed region, North America is panned to observe substantial growth in duct tape market on the back of rising duct tape usage in growing electrical and electronics as well as automotive industries across the region. North America is anticipated to be followed by Asia Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding duct tape requirements in growing building and constructions as well as expanding HVAC industries. Europe is expected to drive the demand and positively impact the growth of duct tape market over the forecast period owing to increasing duct tape application for shipping and logistics processes.

Growing Applications due to Rapid Industrialization

Rapid industrialization and increasing economic development with thriving manufacturing sector is expected to boost the duct tapes market in the developing regions. The demand for duct tape market is anticipated to increase on account of rising demand in various end-user industries for instance, construction, electronics, logistics, and others for repairing, strapping, packing, and water-proofing and many more purposes over the forecast period. On account of duct tapes holding high tacking potential, they can be used for the purpose of marking and sealing in general end-user activities.

Rise in Application of DIY Activities

Moreover, the rising demand for duct tapes is anticipated to increase on account of increasing urbanization with rising disposable income of the current population that are ready to expend on DIY activities across the developed and developing countries.

However, presence of industrial alternatives such as, other types of fiber tapes and mastic fluids present in the market is anticipated to serve as a leading factor in restraining the duct tape market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Duct Tape Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Duct Tape market in terms of market segmentation by adhesive type, by material type, by thickness, by tape type, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Duct Tape market which includes company profiling of 3M, Lixin Adhesive Technology, PPM Industries SpA., Beijing Yanuo Adhesive Products Co. Ltd., Able Industrial Products, Inc., Pro Tapes and Specialties, Inc., Infinity Tapes, Western Container Corp., Scapa Group plc and Avanzar Business Solutions. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Duct Tape market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

