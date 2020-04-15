Global Dual-in-line Memory Module Sockets Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Dual-in-line Memory Module Sockets Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dual-in-line Memory Module Sockets Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A DIMM Sockets is made up of a series of dynamic, random-access memory integrated circuits (ICs). These modules are mounted on a printed circuit board (PCB) and designed for PCs and servers, primarily. DIMMs began to replace single in-line memory modules (SIMMs) as the primary memory module when total market sales for Intel P5-based Pentium processors started increasing.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Aries Electronics
Chupond Precision
Enplas
WinWay
Foxconn Technology
Johnstech
Loranger
Mill-Max
Molex
Plastronics
Sensata Technologies
TE Connectivity
Yamaichi Electronics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Segment by Type
FB DIMM Sockets
DDR Sockets
SDRAM Sockets
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Defense
Medical
Others
