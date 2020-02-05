Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Developments, in-Depth Research & Key Challenges 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Drywall & Building Plaster: Superior Characteristics of Gypsum Plaster Key Driver of Market Growth” to its huge collection of research reports.

Drywall, more commonly known as plasterboard, is a sheet created of gypsum mixed with fibers, plasticizers, a foaming agent, and additives, sandwiched between thick paper sheets, meant to make ceilings and interior walls. Building plaster is a form of building material that serves a basic purpose of a protective exterior as well as interior coatings and ceilings. In the new upcoming report Drywall & Building Plaster Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast, 2017-2025, Persistence Market Research has followed the global drywall and building plaster market for an eight year period beginning in 2017 and ending in 2025. The study has been conducted by computing several important metrics such as absolute and incremental dollar opportunity, Y-o-Y growth rate and CAGR.

The global drywall and building plaster market report begins with an executive summary that is concise yet comprehensive. It provides an overview and a first analysis of the global drywall and building plaster market. The experts at PMR have made a few recommendations and given their opinions on the current and future trends anticipated in the global drywall and building plaster market. The recommendations are in the form of an overall method to be taken, application type to target, and region to focus on with a differentiating strategy to be successful in the global drywall and building plaster market. The section concludes with a Wheel of Fortune that details the relationship between the product type, application, and region.

The summary is followed by the market introduction that comprises the definition and the taxonomy of the global drywall and building plaster market. An overview of the parent market completes this informative section that is highly useful for readers who wish to gain a grassroots understanding of the global drywall and building plaster market. A critical chapter of the global drywall and building plaster market report is the macroeconomic factors and construction industry overview. The global GDP forecast for the period 2017-2025 has been provided in terms of US$, and the global urbanization and construction industry growth rate has been given in percentage terms. The relevant takeaways have been mentioned and the construction spending share has been highlighted in an attractive, easy-to-understand graphical format. Readers can hope to gain several important insights from this chapter of the global drywall and building plaster market report.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Drywall

Building Plaster

Gypsum

Lime

Cement

Application

Residential

Wholesale & Retail Buildings

Offices

Academic & Educational Buildings

Hotels & Restaurants

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Knauf Gips KG

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Etex S.A.

USG Corporation

Fermacell

Gyptec Iberica

Georgia-Pacific

National Gypsum Properties, LLC

USG Boral Building Products

PABCO Building Products, LLC

American Gypsum Company LLC

ROCKWOOL International A/S

Continental Building Products

LafargeHolcim

Winstone Wallboards Limited

China National Building Material Company Limited

Kingspan Group plc.

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.

Supress Products, LLC

