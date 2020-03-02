Global Dry Laundry Detergents market is expected to witness increased growth rates of Revenue and CAGR Forecast 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Dry Laundry Detergents Market Research Report 2019”.

Global Dry Laundry Detergents market 2018-2025

Dry laundry detergents are the products that are used in dry cleaning of clothes and textiles using a chemical solvent other than water. Different types of solvents are used in the process to improve cleaning where small amounts of detergent are added to the solvent essential for its functionality. These detergents soften the hydrophobic soils and prevent them from being redeposited on the clothing. Anionic and cationic dry laundry detergents are the two types of detergents majorly used in the industry, depending upon the design of the machine. The global market for dry laundry detergent is expected to witness moderate growth on account stronger demand from key market such as hotels, restaurants and hospitals stimulating revenue growth. In addition, higher disposable income and improving employment rates in emerging countries such as China and India are also expected to spur demand for dry laundry products.

Global Market Outline: Dry Laundry Detergents Market

The global Dry Laundry Detergents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dry Laundry Detergents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dry Laundry Detergents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dry Laundry Detergents are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

AkzoNobel

Amway

BASF

Church & Dwight

DuPont

Henkel

Procter & Gamble

The Dow Chemical

Unilever

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Anionic Dry Laundry Detergents

Cationic Dry Laundry Detergents

Market segment by Application, split into

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-commerce

Retailers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dry Laundry Detergents market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Dry Laundry Detergents status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Dry Laundry Detergents development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

