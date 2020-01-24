Global Dry Honey Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Dry Honey Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
Dry honey is a food item that has become popular in food storage circles. It’s grown in popularity because of its versatility (use it as you would any other powdered sweetener), its very long shelf life (up to 30 years when stored properly), and the fact that a little goes a long way.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Dry Honey include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Dry Honey include
Cargill Inc.
ADM
Nestle
Norevo
Ingredion
Tate & Lyle
Agrana Group
Avebe
Nowamyl
Woodland Foods
Augason Farms
Market Size Split by Type
Granulated Honey
Powdered Honey \
Market Size Split by Application
Cakes
Biscuits
Dessert
Dairy Products
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
