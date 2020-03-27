Global Dry Film Market, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dry film is a polyester film coated with a polymer which is sensitive to ultraviolet light (Photoresist).

The market volume of Dry Film is related to downstream demand and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the downstream demand is clear: In the future, with the increasing demand of China, India and other developing countries, the development of computers, communication equipment, IC packaging, consumer electronics and other industries will gain new impetus. PCBs are necessary and irreplaceable in the downstream electronic products production process, the PCB industry is believed to grown. Driven by this, it is surely forecasted that the market of Dry Film is still promising.

The global Dry Film industry markets mainly concentrate in China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea. The industry concentration is high. The leading global firms include Hitachi Chemical, Asahi Kasei, Eternal, DuPont, Kolon Industries and Chang Chun Group, which account for about 93% market share. China is the largest consumption region, because of the largest PCB industry. Major manufacturers almost have plant in China.

The global Dry Film market is valued at 1010 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 990 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dry Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dry Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi Chemical (JP)

Asahi Kasei (JP)

Eternal (TW)

KOLON Industries (KR)

DuPont (US)

Changchun Group (TW)

Mitsubishi (JP)

Elga Japan (IT)

FIRST (CN)

EMS (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thickness ≤20µm

Thickness: 21-29µm

Thickness: 30-39µm

Thickness: ≥40µm

Segment by Application

PCB

Semiconductor Packaging

Other

