Global Dry Construction Material Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Building material is any material which is used for construction purposes. Many naturally occurring substances, such as clay, rocks, sand, and wood, even twigs and leaves, have been used to construct buildings. Apart from naturally occurring materials, many man-made products are in use, some more and some less synthetic. The manufacture of building materials is an established industry in many countries and the use of these materials is typically segmented into specific specialty trades, such as carpentry, insulation, plumbing, and roofing work. They provide the make-up of habitats and structures including homes.

The global average price of dry construction material is in the fluctuation trend, from 346 USD/MT in 2012 to 329 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global construction industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of dry construction material includes Metal, Gypsum Board, Wood and Other, and the proportion of Gypsum Board, in 2016 is about 60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Dry construction material is widely used in Wall, Ceiling, Flooring and Other. The most proportion of dry construction material is Wall.

China is the largest supplier of dry construction material, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of dry construction material, enjoying production market share nearly 20% in 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is not intense. Knauf, Saint Gobain, BaoWu, ArcelorMittal, USG, CSR, Nippon, Etex, Boral, Arauco, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

The global Dry Construction Material market is valued at 77600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 113800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dry Construction Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dry Construction Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Knauf

Saint Gobain

BaoWu

ArcelorMittal

USG

CSR

Nippon

Etex

Boral

Arauco

AWI

Kronospan

BNBM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal

Wood

Gypsum Board

Other

Segment by Application

Wall

Ceiling

Flooring

Other

