In this report, the Global Drum Liners Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Drum Liners Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-drum-liners-market-development-and-forecast-report-2019



Drum liners are typically constructed from polyethylene, and are designed to fit in either steel or plastic drums of various sizes. Available in multiple widths, liners help minimize drum cleaning and replacement (reducing waste) and prevent product contamination. They are used for storing and shipping a variety of materials, such as liquid and raw products, and can hold from a few gallons to over 50 gallons. Drum liners are available in various types, including round bottom, flat bottom, rigid and semi-rigid variations. These liners are often custom manufactured in various designs, with some featuring an anti-static composition.

Geographically, North America is the largest region accounting for 34.1% of the global drum liner market in 2017 and is estimated to decline and reach 32.97% of the global market by the end of 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold about 21.78% of the global drum liner market share in 2017 and is expected to reach 24.1% by the end of 2022.

The global Drum Liners market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drum Liners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drum Liners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CDF Corporation

Fujimori Kogyo

NITTEL

International Plastics

Protective Lining Corp

Vestil Manufacturing

ILC Dover

The Cary Company

Welch Fluorocarbon

Dana Poly

SPP Poly Pack

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flexible Drum Liner

Rigid Drum Liner

Semi-rigid Drum Liner

Segment by Application

Industrial Chemicals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Other Industry

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-drum-liners-market-development-and-forecast-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com