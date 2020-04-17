In this report, the Global Drum Liners Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Drum Liners Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Drum liners are typically constructed from polyethylene, and are designed to fit in either steel or plastic drums of various sizes. Available in multiple widths, liners help minimize drum cleaning and replacement (reducing waste) and prevent product contamination. They are used for storing and shipping a variety of materials, such as liquid and raw products, and can hold from a few gallons to over 50 gallons. Drum liners are available in various types, including round bottom, flat bottom, rigid and semi-rigid variations. These liners are often custom manufactured in various designs, with some featuring an anti-static composition.
Geographically, North America is the largest region accounting for 34.1% of the global drum liner market in 2017 and is estimated to decline and reach 32.97% of the global market by the end of 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold about 21.78% of the global drum liner market share in 2017 and is expected to reach 24.1% by the end of 2022.
The global Drum Liners market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Drum Liners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drum Liners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CDF Corporation
Fujimori Kogyo
NITTEL
International Plastics
Protective Lining Corp
Vestil Manufacturing
ILC Dover
The Cary Company
Welch Fluorocarbon
Dana Poly
SPP Poly Pack
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Flexible Drum Liner
Rigid Drum Liner
Semi-rigid Drum Liner
Segment by Application
Industrial Chemicals
Petroleum & Lubricants
Food and Beverages
Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals
Other Industry
